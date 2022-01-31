PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.80 ($0.46), with a volume of 369103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.80 ($0.44).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTAL. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on shares of PetroTal in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £279.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.53.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

