PFB (TSE:PFB) Shares Up 0.2%

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.10 and last traded at C$24.10. 1,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFB. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of PFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of PFB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get PFB alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$163.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.76.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for PFB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.