Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 3.2%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.61. 564,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,984,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.