Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up to $28.44

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.44, but opened at $29.51. Phreesia shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 2,187 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,205 shares of company stock valued at $446,743 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

