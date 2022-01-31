Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.94. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

