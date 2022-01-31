PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 128,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 357,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

