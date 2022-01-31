PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Up 72.9% in January

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $13.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.