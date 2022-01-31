Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price rose 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $58.26. Approximately 39,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,119,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of -743.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.