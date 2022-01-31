Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MAV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. 73,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

