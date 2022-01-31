Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD opened at $215.37 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.07 and a one year high of $222.04. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.