Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $154.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 216.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 37.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

