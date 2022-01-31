Piper Sandler Comments on Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kearny Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $979.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 425,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,827,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $295,710. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.