Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CASH. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $600,087. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,811,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

