Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.11 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

