Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

