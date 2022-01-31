Piper Sandler Weighs in on SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLG. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

SLG opened at $71.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

