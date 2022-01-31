PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,477.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,945.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.00755866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00239181 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

