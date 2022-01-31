Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,175 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness makes up approximately 0.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Planet Fitness worth $32,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,744,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,692,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

PLNT stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.23. 1,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

