PlatON (LAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $178.35 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $178.35 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00114040 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,905,818 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

