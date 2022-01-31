Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) traded up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. 274,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,065,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. upped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

