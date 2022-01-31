Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Hau forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE PLYM opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.63 million, a PE ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,094,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

