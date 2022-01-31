Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Polaris worth $64,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $112.24 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

