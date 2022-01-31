Polis 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $998.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $998.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010585 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053321 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 317.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00331539 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

