PolkaWar Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $156,509.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.61 or 0.06956275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.86 or 0.99852826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006731 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.