Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $342.32 million and $16.90 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.96 or 0.00285882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.