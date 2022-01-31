Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14. 1,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Polymetal International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POYYF)

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.