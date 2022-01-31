PONO Capital Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 7th (NASDAQ:PONOU)

PONO Capital’s (NASDAQ:PONOU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 7th. PONO Capital had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of PONO Capital’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ PONOU opened at $10.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. PONO Capital has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PONOU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter worth about $9,955,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,066,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,913,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000.

