Poolz Finance Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $14.17 million and $1.25 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $4.68 or 0.00012155 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.40 or 0.06937304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.16 or 0.99957471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.