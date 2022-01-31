Portion Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Portion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $1,404.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044702 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00113716 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,119,753 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.