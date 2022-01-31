Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $70.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,949.80. 88,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,829. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,318.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,379.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.