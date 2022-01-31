Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $8.10 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000. General Electric makes up about 3.7% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.80. 84,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

