Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Update

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 2,842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.