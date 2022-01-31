Poseidon Network (QQQ) Market Cap Achieves $11.28 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $11.28 million and $27,415.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002186 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052794 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

