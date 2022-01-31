PostCoin (POST) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PostCoin has a total market cap of $60,717.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00181303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00029157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00072074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00381724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

