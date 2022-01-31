PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $262.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,945.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.13 or 0.06965555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.45 or 0.00285795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.00755866 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00066779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00380236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00239181 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,292,812 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

