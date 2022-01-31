Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:XPDBU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.00.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.