PowerPool Price Reaches $1.08 on Major Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $39.35 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PowerPool has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00113974 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,479,810 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

