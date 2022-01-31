PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.40

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.40 and last traded at C$16.21, with a volume of 255023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.93.

PSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

