Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.78. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

PFBC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.06. 88,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

