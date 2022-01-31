Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Down 2.6%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shares were down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.37. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 230,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.88.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,754,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.