Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Down 2.6%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shares were down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.37. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 230,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,754,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

