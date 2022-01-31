Primas (PST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.90 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1.90 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.00286640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001981 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

