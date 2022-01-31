Primecoin Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $1,030.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004842 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,428,304 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.