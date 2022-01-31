Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 58,111 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 434.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Everi worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,707,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Everi by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 623,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

