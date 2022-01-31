Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,640 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
