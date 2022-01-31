Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,445,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,067,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,761,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $96.27 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

