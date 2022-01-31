Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Unifi worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Unifi by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 over the last 90 days. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

