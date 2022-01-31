Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Atrion worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atrion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $610.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.07. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $579.96 and a 52 week high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.