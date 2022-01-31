Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

