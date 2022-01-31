Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $125.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

