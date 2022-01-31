Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,517,000 after purchasing an additional 986,147 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $99.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

